Suspect arrested in shooting of LA County deputy on motorcycle at West Covina stoplight

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy on a motorcycle who was waiting at a West Covina stoplight Monday when he was shot in the back.

The California Highway Patrol Border Division arrested 47-year-old Raymundo Duran in San Diego County on suspicion of DUI and a weapons possession charge, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Tuesday at a news conference. A gun was found in the 2008 silver Toyota Camry that he was driving, Luna said.

"Based on statements, security camera video in West Covina, witness statements and the firearm recovered by CHP, detectives strongly believe he is the suspect in the shooting of our deputy," Luna said.

Luna thanked witnesses who were at the shooting location near the 10 Freeway in West Covina.

"They went immediately to aid our deputy," Luna said. "Eventually their information became very important. In our eyes, you're heroes."

There is no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting, Luna said. The sheriff said Duran resides in Los Angeles County and is a gang member.

No details were provided at Tuesday afternoon's news conference about what led up to the shooting or where Duran might have been traveling when he was arrested.

The shooting was reported early Monday afternoon east of Los Angeles. The deputy, who was wearing his uniform at the time, suffered injuries that are not considered life threatening, the agency said.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said the deputy was shot in the back while on a motorcycle, waiting for the green light at the intersection of Barranca Street and East Garvey Avenue. He was identified as 43-year-old Samuel Aispuro, who has been with the sheriff's department for nearly 20 years and is married with two children ages 4 and 2.

"Based on the examination of his vest, he was struck once,'' Luna said.

Luna said the bullet did not pass through Aispuro because he was wearing a bulletproof vest, which he credited with saving the deputy's life. Aispuro was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition.

He was able to report the shooting to his law enforcement colleagues, Luna said.

Westbound lanes on the 10 Freeway were closed around 3 p.m. in West Covina near Barranca Street for the investigation. Video showed several patrol vehicles near a freeway overpass blocked off by yellow police tape.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.