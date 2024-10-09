Holiday decorations will soon festoon Super Nintendo World

What to Know Universal Studios Holidays

Nov. 29 through Jan. 6, 2025

A festive tree with Super Star energy will adorn Super Nintendo World

"Grinchmas" returns along with appearances by the Grinch, musical moments, and the curvy, quirky 65-foot Grinchmas tree

The Frog Choir returns to bewitch The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, while an eye-catching light projection show will keep a festive focus on Hogwarts

Universal CityWalk will be in fa, la, la mode with merry decorations, shopping, and more

Gaze into the distance and you'll likely detect bright orange pumpkins and candy-hued high jinks, the sort of vibrant swirls that add sorcery to Halloween.

But just beyond those ensorcelled elements?

Why there is a famous fellow who is green and furry and full of quips, and we're fairly sure he has a bestie named Max as well as cute, Claus-like clothes.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

It's the Grinch, of course, the spirited and ceremonial host of "Grinchmas," one of the grandest and most gleeful parts of the holiday season at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The glad-making green scene whimsically weaves through the heart of the Universal City theme park over a few fall and wintry weeks, giving Grinchies — those would be the devoted fans of the dapper Dr. Seuss icon — plenty to savor, from live singing to wholesome Who cameos to photo-fun moments by the straight-from-a-storybook tree.

"Grinchmas" has story time, character appearances, and several sweet photo spots. (photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)

But there's more fantastical sights and sounds afoot, and when we say "afoot" we do, of course, mean "a-webbed-foot." The adorable Frog Choir will return to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts" will shimmer most boldly.

And we do, indeed and quite, mean "boldly," for "a mesmerizing light projection show" will play across Hogwarts, giving onlookers a taste of yuletide-inspired enchantment.

Enchanting visuals will also reign inside Super Nintendo World, which will also be adorned with holiday baubles. Super Star will top a picture-ready tree, while "for the first time ever" seasonal merchandise will be available for purchase at stores around the colorful land.

The Frog Choir is a beloved tradition during "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter." (photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)

Soaking in the Grinchy, frog-tastic, and starry splendor of the season? It's included with admission to the theme park, though you'll want some funds for shopping and snacking.

Tickets? Find yours here, as well as more details about what's afoot — a-webbed-foot — at the famous theme park.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.