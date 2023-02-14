Let’s-a go!

The extremely highly anticipated grand opening of Super Nintendo World is upon us, and if you weren’t lucky enough to nab a spot as an annual pass member, then you’ll get to enjoy it with the rest of the world Feb. 17 for the grand opening.

Upon first walking in, Super Nintendo World is immersive like no other land in a theme park before. The best you could compare it to would be the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, because the attention to detail is simply astounding.

Sightlines for the land were created very intentionally, making you feel very immersed in an explosion of bright primary colors after you waltz through time in the rainbow warp pipe, just like our hero Mario.

Upon entering the land, it feels like you’re transported into the game. It feels like you’re Mario in Super Mario Odyssey – just exploring a land and completing challenges along the way. (No giant T-Rex included though – you’ll have to go to the Jurassic World ride just outside the land for that experience.)

Princess Peach’s castle, Toadstool’s Cafe, Bowser’s Castle (complete with Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge), the 1-UP Factory store – and even more – await parkgoers.

Not to mention, there are ways to play and interact with yellow ?Blocks, brown Blocks, and more.

Before You Enter The Land

…download the Universal Studios Hollywood app! Seriously. You’re going to need it inside Super Nintendo World.

Make sure you get the Hollywood app. You do not need to sign in – go straight to the “SUPER NINTENDO WORLD” section.

Tip: Also, if you already had the app prior to Super Nintendo World opening and haven’t used it in a while, there’s a chance you might need to re-download it if you’re having trouble tapping on the Nintendo World section in the app.

You’ll be prompted to create a public name. This is what will appear throughout the land on leader boards as you interact with the world, so keep it clean.

Your First Stop? Grabbing a Power-Up Band™

After you warp through time in the entrance pipe, and after your eyes are assaulted by a world of color, you should grab a Power-Up Band. Do you have to buy one? Nope. But does it make your trip way more fun? Absolutely. They ring in about $40. This is how you will earn coins, stamps, golden mushrooms, keys, and more. Not to mention, you gain access to even more game play throughout the land after earning certain stamps – like Bowser Jr.’s Castle. It’s also how you’ll find yourself on the aforementioned leaderboards.

Log into the app and scan the QR code on the back of your Power-Up Band to connect your account.

Heather Navarro Grab a Power-Up Band at Super Nintendo World in Hollywood and become Mario.

How to Play

You’re basically Mario – or Peach, Yoshi, Luigi, Toad, Daisy – when you purchase a Power-Up Band, so that is your team. There’s a team ranking, and an individual ranking that you can check out on the leaderboards. There’s also a daily ranking and an all-time ranking – so you can come back again and again and see your name cemented in Nintendo history on the leaderboard.

There’s a Right Way and Wrong Way to Punch the Blocks

We noticed park-goers trying to tap the Power-Up Bands on the question mark blocks. This is not how Mario would do it, so it’s not how park-goers are intended to do it either. You need to punch the blocks – and don’t be shy about it. You’ll hear the coin sound effect just like in the game.

Also just like in the game, after you punch the block a max number of times, you collect all the coins. You’ll then hear the sound effect you hear in the game notifying you that it’s all tapped out.

Heather Navarro How to play at Super Nintendo World

Look for Icons Around the Land

You’ll see lots to interact with at the park, but pay attention to circular icons on the wall. Once you scan your Power-Up Band, you’ll see something awesome.

Games

There are several attractions – or challenges – within Super Nintendo World. You can go head-to-head with a Piranha Plant at the Piranha Plant Nap Mishap, attempt to defeat a Goomba at the Crazy Crank, knocking out a Koopa Troopa at the Koopa Troopa POWer Punch, or try your hand at the Thwomp Panel Panic. An attendant will help you and explain how to play at these attractions.

Once you earn enough keys, you will have access to Bowser Jr.’s Castle where you can try to win back the stolen Golden Mushroom in a final Shadow Showdown.

This game – like Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge – really makes you feel like you’re in the game. You use your shadow to duck, punch, and throw fireballs! Seriously. Plus, you earn more coins.

Bowser's Castle - SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood, opening February 17, 2023

Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge

You also have a chance to earn stamps as you ride Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge. This ride, a completely immersive sensory-overload ride like no other, comes complete with special goggles and augmented reality elements. You steer with your hands while zeroing in on players to shoot turtle shells at with your eyes via the AR headset. You’ll scan your Power-Up Band when you first sit down to collect coins.

Plus, parents: there is a child swap option!

More About the App

Collect Stamps

Some stamps are repeatable (Super Mushroom, Fire Flower, Super Star power-up) and some are not (Brick Block, ?Block, POW Block). The app shows you how many coins you earned while punching these blocks.

Map

Trying to maximize your time and figure out where something is? Don’t sleep on the map in the app. You can discover where all the ?Blocks are located, find Keys, discover where to meet characters like Mario and Luigi, and more.

Don’t Forget to Explore!

To be honest, there’s too much to discover in the land in one trip! You can reuse your Power-Up Band again and again every time you enter Super Nintendo World.

Psst… also keep an eye out for a staircase that looks like it might be off-limits, but actually leads you to more ?Blocks.

Food at Toadstool Cafe

You’re bound to build up an appetite punching question mark blocks and defeating Bowser, so check out Toadstool Cafe for the most adorable themed Super Mario foods imaginable, including Mario or Luigi burgers, ? Block Tiramisu, Piranha Plant Caprese and more. You know how sometimes theme park food just doesn’t live up to the hype? This menu definitely does! Every item on the menu got an A+ from our reporters.

Check out the mouth-watering menu break-down here.

Because the creators of Super Nintendo World were so detailed and intentional – right down to the hand-painted art inside Bowser’s Castle and uniquely-titled books on Bowser’s shelf – there’s so much to discover.

Now go explore – because it’s Mario time!

