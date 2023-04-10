‘Extraordinary' Super Bloom Expected in Santa Clara County Parks

Thanks to this past winter's plentiful rains, an "extraordinary" wildflower super bloom is expected in the South Bay.

Santa Clara County Parks expects an "explosion" of California poppies, lupines and buttercups, among other wildflowers, once there's a prolonged period of sunshine and warm temperatures.

"It’s been a cold and rainy winter for many in the Bay Area, but our reward will be an awesome array of wildflowers for everyone to enjoy," Santa Clara County Parks Director Don Rocha said in a statement. "Our accessible trail system will provide outstanding opportunities for all to view, no matter their skill level. Once the bloom begins, Parks staff will continue to monitor the trails to keep visitors up to date for the best places to view the wildflowers."

Santa Clara County Parks recommends the following parks for prime wildflower viewing: Stiles Ranch Trail at Santa Teresa, Calero, Coyote Lake Harvey Bear, Almaden Quicksilver and Joseph D. Grant.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Wildflower enthusiasts are also encouraged to check out an interactive map on the Santa Clara County Parks website that features wildflower hotspots and additional information about trail access and viewing periods.

People heading out to see the wildflowers are asked to stay on designated trails and not walk, stand or lie down on the flowers.

"The Santa Clara County Park system is unique and beautiful, and I hope everyone can come out and enjoy all that it has to offer," Santa Clara County Parks Natural Resource Program Coordinator Dana Page said in a statement.