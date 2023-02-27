Students Snowed In At Science Camp Reunited With Families

Fern Drive Elementary School was one of the spots parents came to pick up their kids after an anxious weekend hoping the weather would be calm enough for them to make it back, after spending an extra 3 cold days in the mountains.

"We had a good time but the extended stay, it’s ready to end," said Leanne Zens, a teacher.

Hundreds of Orange County students finally made their way back home with a California highway patrol escort Monday.

Students from at least two Orange County school districts were supposed to return home from a trip on Friday but got snowed in – in Running Springs and in Crestline after last week’s record-breaking storm.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"It was a science camp. But this is a life lesson for them. How to deal with and adapt to change and how to deal with things that come up unexpectedly," said Joe Conty, a teacher at Fern Drive Elementary.

Dangerous road conditions made it impossible to bus the students back late last week.

“This is definitely the worst it’s been. The worst I’ve ever seen as far as the storm goes,” Ubaldo Gonzalez, CHP Arrowhead’s public information officer said.

The CHP, together with Caltrans, made sure the school bus drivers had a safe place to pull over, finally remove those chains and make their way to the bottom of the mountain in the city of Highland.

"It feels amazing man. Haven’t seen him in seems like forever so really glad he’s back. I miss him.” said Juan Rivera, a parent.

There are still kids and buses up in the mountains from other camps, there is supposed to be another drop off after dark Monday but, CHP says if conditions aren’t safe, they will postpone until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the school districts have remained in close contact with families and are glad students are returning safely.