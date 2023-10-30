What to know about the 2023 West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval

A Halloween tradition returns Tuesday in West Hollywood.

The West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, a free street celebration first launched in 1987, is back after a two-year break due to the COVID pandemic. The event draws thousands of visitors from throughout Southern California and beyond for a Halloween costume party in the heart of West Hollywood.

Here's what to know about this year's event.

When is the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval?

The Halloween Carnaval is Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Street closures go into effect earlier Tuesday. Scroll down for a full list of when and where.

Where is the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval?

The event is on a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard between North Doheny Drive and North La Cienega Boulevard. A stage is set up at Santa Monica Boulevard and North San Vicente Boulevard, where DJs will perform. Celebrations also are planned at area bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Street closures for the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval

Below is a list of street closures provided by the city of West Hollywood.

North San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday to no later than 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

All alleyways between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to no later than 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Santa Monica Boulevard between North Croft Avenue/Holloway Drive and North Doheny Drive from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

La Cienega Boulevard between Holloway Drive and Willoughby Avenue from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

North San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Cynthia Street from 10 a.m. on Tuesday trough 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

North Robertson Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

North La Peer Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

North Almont Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sunset Boulevard eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto southbound La Cienega Boulevard from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Residential permit parking will be lifted citywide between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Rules to know