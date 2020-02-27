coronavirus

Stocks Open Sharply Lower; Dow 10% Below Recent Record High

A specialist rests his head in his hand as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. U.S. stocks fell in midday trading Tuesday, a day after the market's biggest drop in two years, as traders worry that the spreading coronavirus will threaten global economic growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
AP

Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street, extending a weeklong rout and bringing the Dow Jones Industrial Average 10% below the record high it hit two weeks ago.

Investors continue to dump stocks and shovel money into ultra-safe assets like bonds as they fear that the spreading virus outbreak will weigh heavily on the global economy by slowing down manufacturing, travel and spending.

More companies including Microsoft and Budweiser maker InBev are warning their results will be hurt. The Dow lost 393 points, or 1.4%, to 26,586. The S&P 500 lost 48 points, or 1.6%, to 3,068. The Nasdaq fell 179 points, or 2%, to 8,800.

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Source: NBC News, staff reports

