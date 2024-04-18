Broadway superstar Stephen Sondheim sells Connecticut estate for $3.25 million

It appears one home buyer was more than willing to go "Into the Woods" to buy Steven Sondheim's Connecticut home.

The Broadway icon's estate in the woodsy, quiet town of Roxbury sold for the full asking price of $3.25 million, according to Klemm Real Estate. It was on the market for less than two weeks.

Sondheim, who brought us Broadway hits including “West Side Story,” “Gypsy,” "Sweeney Todd," “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” and many more, died in Nov. 2021 at the age of 91.

Photo Credit: Klemm Real Estate & Michael Bowman Photography The kitchen.

Photo Credit: Klemm Real Estate & Michael Bowman Photography The office.

Photo Credit: Klemm Real Estate & Michael Bowman Photography The dining room.

Before his death, the famed composer lived in the state since 1984. It was learned in late 2023 that it would be hitting the market for the first time in more than 39 years, according to Klemm Real Estate.

The main house was built in 1792 and has been restored and expanded. It has 10 rooms, including three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and two fireplaces.

The estate is on more than nine acres and it has a two-car garage, a hot tub and a pool with a one-bedroom pool house.

Photo Credit: Klemm Real Estate & Michael Bowman Photography The primary bedroom.

Photo Credit: Klemm Real Estate & Michael Bowman Photography The primary bath.

“As you tour through this classic Connecticut home, you can almost hear the scores to so many iconic Broadway hits. This was Sondheim's retreat for decades, and there is a welcoming warmth here that will surely embrace the next owners,” Carolyn Klemm, co-listing agent of Klemm Real Estate, said in a news release.

Take a look inside the home. All photos are courtesy of Klemm Real Estate & Michael Bowman Photography.

Photo Credit: Klemm Real Estate & Michael Bowman Photography The music room.

Photo Credit: Klemm Real Estate & Michael Bowman Photography Pool house bedroom.

