SPACEX

After delays, SpaceX rocket launch treats LA sky-watchers

The launch was originally slated for Thursday but was postponed due to "unfavorable weather."

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A SpaceX rocket that launched Monday evening delivered a sight to see in the sky over Southern California.

Originally scheduled for Thursday at Vandenberg Space Force Base west of Santa Barbara, the Falcon 9 rocket launch was postponed after a weekend storm. The rocket carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit lifted off Monday at about 7:30 p.m., about 15 minutes after sunset.

Hours later, a mysterious light appeared in the night sky over Los Angeles.

The Falcon 9 and its exhaust plume were illuminated by the setting sun against the backdrop of a darkening sky, such as during the Feb. 8 SpaceX Falcon 9 launch.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Launches just after sunset and before sunrise usually provide the best views as the rocket reflects the sun's rays with a dark sky in the background.

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up, shuttled into space by the company's rocketsThe Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky. The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

U.S. & World

Bísness School 19 mins ago

How two grad school friends got their Mexican cookies and coffee into Costco stores

cruises 20 mins ago

Eight passengers stranded on African island after Norwegian cruise ship left without them

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.

This article tagged under:

SPACEX
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us