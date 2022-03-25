Westmont

Father Killed in Front of Family During Car Sale in Westmont

One of the attackers pulled a gun and fired, and the victim stumbled into an intersection where he was also hit by a vehicle, deputies said.

By Robert Kovacik and Heather Navarro

A father who saw a car advertised online and took his family to buy it was met by three attackers who demanded the money he brought, and ended up killing him when he refused, authorities said.

Deputies initially responded to what they thought was a traffic call in the Budlong and 109TH Street area of Westmont in South Los Angeles Friday around noon.

LA County Deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim arrived for the car sale with his wife, daughter and grandchild, hoping to buy a car, Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

When he arrived and started negotiating, the attackers tried to rob him, and he fought back.

One of the attackers pulled a gun and fired, and the victim stumbled into an intersection where he was also hit by a vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies later discovered the car he was trying to buy was reported stolen.

The three attackers ran from the crime scene.

The victim had not yet been identified, but deputies said he was simply a hardworking man lured into a trap.

Counseling would be provided at the nearby Westmont Elementary School for any children who may have witnessed the traumatic crime.

