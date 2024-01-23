Some Ross Dress for Less items are selling for as low as 49 cents. Here's why

Ross Dress for Less discount stores started the clearance season this week with some items reduced to a surprisingly low price of 49 cents.

On Monday, the company announced on its social networks that “the biggest sales of the year are already in stores.” Dozens of influencers took to social media to highlight items they found for just 49 cents and give some tips for finding the best discounts.

So, why are some items dropped to just 49 cents?

A spokesperson for Ross' Customer Service department said in a statement to NBCLA, “As a discount retailer, our stores markdown merchandise on a weekly basis. Depending on how long the merchandise has been in the store, items will reduce to a value of .49 (cents) or be completely out of the system.”

For this reason, after year-end sales, the company prepares to unload unsold inventory. But these discounts can occur at other times of the year.

Influencers showed on social media different types of items with such discounts, including cosmetics, clothes and house articles.

The 49-cent items are marked with a fuchsia label. However, it all depends on the store, and how lucky you are to find the brands you want with lower prices.