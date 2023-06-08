Social media reacts to record-high air quality concerns blanketing Tri-State area

New York has been overtaken by a blanket of smoke and smog this week, courtesy of Canadian wildfires traveling downwind. The secondary impact of the fire has forced many East Coast cities to halt many outdoor activities, including professional sports.

And scene inside Yankee Stadium… pic.twitter.com/ocPBsPk0ZB — Erik Boland (@eboland11) June 7, 2023

The orange sky and dense air has inspired lots of reactions on social media, with many comparing it to the apocalypse.

I really don’t have time for an apocalypse this week. — Dylan Farella (@dfarella) June 7, 2023

It's also brought out age-old tensions as many West Coasters remember the 2020 wildfires that swept much of California.

It’s not the apocalypse Olympics buddy https://t.co/65W7tfb0U0 — Garnet Henderson (@garnethenderson) June 7, 2023

However, not all West Coasters were interested in participating in the competition. Some used their past experience with wildfires to offer advice to those impacted by the current storm.

East Coast people with a car: if there is ashfall, DO NOT use your car’s wipers to wipe off the ash! This functions like super fine sandpaper grit and will permanently wreck the windows. Use a hose or spray bottle to wash it off instead!



with love, a west coast person — Diana Soreil 🩷💜💙 (@silencedrowns) June 7, 2023

Still others see the prevalence of these natural disasters as a reminder of the concerns climate change pose to everyone around the world.

what if instead of doing east coast vs west coast discourse about these wildfires we did all of us vs fossil fuel companies — taylor behnke (@taylorbehnke_) June 7, 2023

Due to hundreds of uncontrolled wildfires across Canada, New York City looks like a post-apocalyptic hellscape.



If you want a prelude of what the world is going to look like if we do not address man-made climate change — this is it. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/cimHQkDwkZ — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) June 7, 2023

There have been no shortage of puns and jokes made over the course of this week.

hey boy are you the air quality on the east coast because you take my breath away — Adam (@adamgreattweet) June 7, 2023

Indoor due to air quality Day 4 - Now Wife and I are communicating with each other, by rage loading the dishwasher — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) June 8, 2023

Hey Canada, if you guys needed our attention there are less smokey ways to get it — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) June 8, 2023