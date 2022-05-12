SoCal Edison Reports ‘Circuit Activity' Close to Start of Laguna Niguel Fire

Southern California Edison says it has notified state utility regulators that "circuit activity" was detected at about the same time a brush fire started in the hills above the Orange County coast and quickly burned uphill into a neighborhood.

The Coastal Fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in Aliso Woods Canyon near Laguna Niguel. Fanned by ocean winds, flames tore through thick brush in the canyon and climbed over the top of the ridgeline and cast wind-strewn embers onto homes.

At least 20 homes burned. About 900 homes were evacuated between Laguna Niguel and the neighboring city of Laguna Beach.

Authorities have not determined a cause, but SoCal Edision confirmed that "circuit activity" was reported at about the time the fire started.

"Our thoughts are with the community members whose homes have been damaged and those who are being (or were) evacuated because of the Coastal Fire, and we are coordinating with fire agencies as needed to ensure firefighter safety," the utility said in a statement. "Our top priority is the safety of customers, employees and communities, which is why we continue to enhance our wildfire mitigation efforts through grid hardening, situational awareness and enhanced operational practices."

SoCal Edision said it submitted an initial Electric Safety Incident Report (ESIR) to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) that indicates "circuit activity" occuring "close in time" to the reported time of the fire -- around 2:45 p.m.

The ESIR reports are required for certain types of incidents. The report is intended to make the CPUC aware of the circuit activity so the agency can investigate.

Electrical equipment has been linked before to the ignition of destructive California wildfires, which spread quickly in strong winds. Wind gusts were at 20- to 30-mph in the Laguna Niguel area Wednesday.

Last year, the state Public Utilities Commission approved a settlement placing more than half a billion dollars in fines and penalties on Southern California Edison for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018.