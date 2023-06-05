Shooting at taco truck in South LA leaves two people injured

Two people were shot at a taco truck in South LA Monday morning.

The shooting place closer to 12:20 a.m. on Manchester Avenue and St. Andrews Place in the Manchester Square neighborhood of South LA.

When police arrived at the scene they found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds just outside of the taco truck. At this time, police do not know the cause of the shooting or have a description of anyone who was involved.

This incident comes after a string of robberies at taco trucks throughout the South LA over the past week. Neighbors say that they worry these crimes are happening far too often.

"I was surprised to hear that there was a shooting last night," said Bertrand Bridgewater, a neighbor. "I was like 'what?'"

The two men were transported to the hospital for their injuries and are listed in stable condition.

"People work hard for their money, for you to just come and try to rob them," Bridgewater said.

"Put up a big sign so that customers will actually see before they approach the stand that 'oh hey this is a cashless stand,'" said Jader Chaves, with the LAPD. "It's better in my opinion to lose a couple of customers than to get robbed and get your hard owned money taken from you."

Authorities urge anyone who knows anything about the robberies from last week or the recent shooting to please come forward and call the LAPD.