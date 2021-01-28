See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras

No parade, no problem. Thousands of New Orleans residents have
turned their homes into "float houses" – extravagant displays of celebration set up for Mardi Gras after the city cancelled this year's parade.
The idea came to one New Orleans resident, Megan Joy Boudreaux, after city organizers officially cancelled Mardi Gras parades because of the coronavirus. She formed the
Krewe of House Floats and launched a movement taken up by thousands of people looking to have "a pandemic-safe Mardi Gras."
The Queen’s Jubilee House, Jan. 24, 2021 in New Orleans.
A Mardi Gras jester jeers from the lawn of a home in New Orleans, Jan. 24, 2021.
The house, lit up at night.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 27: View of the “A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream” house, whose decorations are sponsored by Krewe of Red Beans, on January 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling traditional Mardi Gras activities, New Orleanians are decorating their homes and businesses to resemble Mardi Gras floats. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
A home is decorated in honor of former New Orleans resident and jazz clarinetist Pete Fountain, Jan. 24, 2021, in New Orleans.
A home “float” is decorated to celebrate Mardi Gras with a circus theme, Jan. 24, 2021 in New Orleans.
A decorated home to celebrate Mardi Gras with oversized Mardi Gras jesters seen Jan. 24, 2021 in New Orleans.
The Acadiana Hay Ride House pays homage to zydeco pioneers Boozoo Chavis, Clifton Chenier and “Cajun Hank Williams” D.L. Menard, Jan. 24, 2021, in New Orleans.
The Acadiana Hay Ride House pays homage to zydeco pioneers Boozoo Chavis, Clifton Chenier and “Cajun Hank Williams” D.L. Menard, Jan. 24, 2021, in New Orleans.
A home is decorated to honor musician Dr. John, with decorations sponsored by Krewe of Red Beans, Jan. 24, 2021 in New Orleans.
“The Queen of Bounce” House honors rapper Big Freedia, Jan. 24, 2021, in New Orleans.
A mansion on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, fully decked out with a dinosaur, Jan. 26, 2021. The banner says “Thank you, Mayor, for keeping us safe.”
This house is ready to celebrate “Dino Gras,” on Jan. 24, 2021 in New Orleans.
Parade float workers Travis Keene, left, Joey Mercer and Chelsea Kamm, right, decorates a house in New Orleans, Jan. 8, 2021.