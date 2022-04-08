Movies and Entertainment

See Rereleased ‘Selena' in SoCal Theaters This Week to Celebrate Movie's 25th Anniversary

Southern Californians who dream of seeing "Selena" on the big screen can catch limited showtimes in theaters through April 14th

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the late Selena Quintanilla Perez's self-titled biopic, fans can head to the movies this week for its limited rescreening.

The classic 1997 film was released just two years after Selena’s tragic death and stars Jennifer Lopez playing the titular singer showcasing her unforgettable music and love for her fans.

The Tejano singer was just 23-years-old when she was killed in a financial dispute with her manager Yolanda Saldivar who, after receiving a life sentence, will be eligible for parole in three years.

"Selena" was not only a gift to her fans, but also helped catapult Jennifer Lopez's career in film and just last year, the film was inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

To find a theater in your area showing the movie and to purchase tickets, visit Selena25Anniversary.com.

On Twitter, the official page for Selena announced the one-week screening and even shared some clips from behind the scenes.

