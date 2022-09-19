Sea Otter Awareness Week Returns to Tug Our Heartstrings

What to Know Sea Otter Awareness Week happens the last full week of September

Monterey Bay Aquarium is the place for a "(d)aily dose of otter goodness"

Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing is also home to 125+ Southern sea otters

UNDER WHISKERY WATCH: Lingering by the ocean's edge or adjacent to a gorgeous estuary? A sense of peace can settle upon you, and a connection to the whole world, and a feeling that you've stopped time, at least for a meditative moment. And sometimes? You also have the impression that you're being watched, though not by another human, the people who are on the beach or shoreline near you. Rather, something out in the water is looking in your direction, the sort of aquatic mammal that loves the H2O life but also remains curious about what's happening on terra firma. It's the sea otter we're rhapsodizing about, those fur-soaked superstars known for their winsome whiskers, playful antics, and love of mussels and other shell-centered snacks.

WE LOVE SEA OTTERS... all year long, of course, but when Sea Otter Awareness Week arrives, as it does near the end of September, we pause to give these icons of the ocean some extra love. Monterey Bay Aquarium is doing just that as the week begins by offering suggestions on connecting with these cute critters. There's the "(d)aily dose of otter goodness" to enjoy at the Cannery Row destination, which gives aquarium visitors the chance to see the cheerful goings-on at the otter habitat (the sessions are narrated, giving guests extra information). And getting to know some of the adorable residents of the aquarium? You can on this page.

OUR OTTERLY COOL STATE: There are other California spots to bone-up on fascinating otter-themed facts and experiences, from Morro Bay to Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach to Elkhorn Slough, near Moss Landing, which is home to over 125 Southern sea otters. Happy Sea Otter Awareness Week to fans of these furry favorites, aquatic animals that love to splash about while frequently gazing at us as we gaze, with admiration, back at them.