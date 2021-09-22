Scott Peterson Will Be Re-Sentenced in Murder of Pregnant Wife: Judge

A California judge said Scott Peterson must be re-sentenced in the 2002 death of his pregnant wife.

Judge Anne-Christine Massullo on Wednesday said the court intends to re-sentence Peterson to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Massullo said re-sentencing will be held in November, adding this is no longer a death penalty case.

Laci Peterson, 27, was eight months pregnant with their unborn son, Connor, when she was killed.

Peterson, 48, is being held in San Quentin State Prison, home of California's death row. The state Supreme Court separately overturned Peterson’s death sentence last year over unrelated faulty juror selection, and prosecutors said they won’t again seek to have him executed.

Investigators said that on Christmas Eve 2002, Peterson dumped the bodies from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where they surfaced months later.

The state’s high court last year said that there was considerable circumstantial evidence incriminating Peterson in the slayings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.