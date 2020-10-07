Scarecrows Are Delightfully Dotting Charming Cambria

LOOKING FOR A TONGUE TWISTER? Try saying "delightfully dotting charming Cambria" ten times, if you're the sort of tongue twister lover who is up for any impromptu twisty-tongued challenge. If that's too easy for you, "sweet scarecrows sunning in the sunshine by the sea" might be your cup of tea. Both suggestions aren't only for twisting the tongue, however; they're also to remind people that when it is October, it is scarecrow time around the beautiful Central Coast village. And the comical, inventive, and sometimes outlandish scarecrows have returned for their annual engagement, all to bring some cheer in a year where extra smiles are a good thing.

TIPS ON SEEING THE FALL-FUN FIGURES, which can be found throughout town and the general area? There's a map on the Cambria Scarecrow Festival site, all to lead you to various businesses and locations where scarecrow-based whimsy might be found. Don't forget your face covering, and do social distance, of course, if you stop to take any scarecrow snapshots. If you're waiting for the fall of 2021 to visit this true expression of seasonal creativity, you can explore photos from years gone by on the Cambria Scarecrow Festival site, or order a recent book that celebrates this charming, ever-enduring community celebration. The name? "It Takes a Village."

BE SURE TO VOTE... for the scarecrows you warmed to, because everyone who votes will be entered to win an overnight at the Sand Pebbles Inn.