Sarah Ferguson reacts to Kate Middleton's cancer announcement: ‘Full of admiration'

Sarah, Duchess of York, has become the latest notable figure to share support for Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the princess announced last week she's undergoing cancer treatment.

Months after announcing a skin cancer diagnosis, Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram on March 25 to share that her "thoughts and prayers" are with the former Kate Middleton during this time.

“I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome,” Sarah wrote in part.

Kate and husband Prince William are “enormously touched” by the outpouring of well-wishes across the world, according to a spokesperson for Kensington Palace on March 23.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” the palace said in a statement.

In a video posted March 22, Kate said that she is in the “early stages” of preventative chemotherapy treatment after doctors found that “cancer had been present” through post-operative testing from her January abdominal surgery.

In the hours and days that have followed, the princess has received messages of support from family members — including Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — United States President Joe Biden and more.

Read on to see the supportive messages sent to Kate following her cancer discovery.

Sarah Ferguson

The Duchess of York shared a message on Instagram on March 25 in support of Kate, amid experiencing her own treatment for skin cancer this year.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment,” she began. “I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”

In the post, Sarah acknowledged her skin cancer diagnosis as well as her treatment for breast cancer last year.

"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness," she wrote.

“I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal,” Sarah concluded.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are supporting Kate Middleton after she announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a statement on X and said his thoughts, as well as the “love and support of the whole country,” are with the princess amid her recovery.

The prime minister also praised her “tremendous bravery” amid weeks of speculation and conspiracies surrounding her health and whereabouts, noting that the princess had been “unfairly treated” on social media.

“In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family,” Sunak wrote.

Kate’s last public appearance occurred at Christmastime. Kensington Palace announced Jan. 17 that the princess had undergone a planned abdominal surgery and likely would not return to public duties until “after Easter.” The palace shared that she was expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days but did not divulge details about her condition.

Her lack of public appearances led to viral theories about Kate and the royal family, and a U.K. newspaper reported that at least one staff member at the London Clinic, the hospital where Kate underwent surgery, allegedly tried to access the princess’ medical records.

King Charles III

The announcement of Kate's treatment received support from her father-in-law, King Charles III, who was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Following the release of Kate's video, Charles said he was “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace shared in a statement.

Charles has stayed in “the closest contact” with Kate after their time in the hospital together, according to the statement. The palace announced the king’s diagnosis Feb. 5, revealing that he learned he had cancer after undergoing a procedure for a prostate enlargement. (The palace said it was not prostate cancer but did not confirm what kind.)

King Charles and Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time,” the statement read.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

Shortly after the video from Kensington Palace was shared, Joe Biden reposted the clip on X with a message of support.

“Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate,” he wrote.

First lady Jill Biden also shared the video on her own official X page, writing, “You are brave and we love you. ~Jill”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to X shortly after the video was shared, writing, “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared.

“On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent “healing” wishes to Kate the same day as her video was released March 22.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Kate Middleton is sharing her thanks for all the support following her shocking health update.

James Middleton

Kate's brother, James Middleton, shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram in honor of his sister, along with an encouraging message.

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too," he wrote with the mountain and red heart emoji.

Charles Spencer

Charles Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana, wrote a message of support on Instagram.

“Incredible poise and strength,” he captioned a March 23 post.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis spoke out about the conspiracy theories on March 22, just hours before Kate’s video was posted by Kensington Palace.

“Can we please just STOP with this bulls--- conspiracy theory? This is a human being with young children, and clearly some sort of a health issue. That is a private matter,” Curtis wrote on Instagram.

She stood by her caption after Kate shared her diagnosis, adding an “afterword” in the comments section of her post.

“And now Princess Kate has told us about her health and now we should send nothing but our best wishes to her and her family and focus on our own lives and the lives of people directly related to us, and the myriad life-threatening issues to our children that we can focus on,” she wrote.

Maria Shriver

Maria Shriver shared a similar sentiment to Curtis' on Instagram on March 22, posting a photo of Kate and urging her followers to treat the princess with kindness during this time.

"I hope everyone will leave her alone and allow the privacy she and her family need," she captioned the post. "Now is a time of healing and hope. Now is a time to pray for health. And let this be a reminder that we never know what someone is going through."

"Let us keep walking through the world with compassion, and rather than assuming the worst, just offer kindness," Shriver continues, adding the hashtag #abovethenoise.

Kate Middleton has opened up about her health in a stunning reveal.

Shannen Doherty

Actor Shannen Doherty fiercely defended Kate in an emotional message posted to Instagram March 22, writing that being a public figure does not equate to the public having agency over the princess.

“We ALL have the right to go thru illness or life privately,” she wrote. “The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership and plain morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children."

“I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect privacy of others regardless of being in the public eye,” she continued. “And to Princess Kate, I admire your strength thru the endless onslaught you’ve been under going thru cancer.”

Olivia Munn

Actor Olivia Munn, who recently revealed a breast cancer diagnosis, commented on the princess' video on Instagram with a message of gratitude.

“Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best,” she wrote, along with three white hearts.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Taking to Kate's comment section as well, Welsh-born actor Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote a message of support.

“Wales and the World is with you," she wrote with a black heart. "HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Also in the comments of the video, actor Gwyneth Paltrow penned a message of admiration, writing, “A pillar of grace and strength! Sending love.”

Rita Wilson

As cancer survivor, Rita Wilson shared a photo of Kate on Instagram on March 22, writing a heartfelt message about the princess.

"The Princess of Wales, with courage, has announced she has cancer. She has a right to keep her health private. We all do. Or should, anyway. Much reflection goes into whether or not one chooses to reveal a diagnosis," she said. "I hope she didn’t feel pressured, in any way, to let the world know, but I am sure her announcement will help women everywhere who may be going through cancer treatment themselves."

Wilson also shared that she resonated with Kate's message in her announcement video, adding that she prays the princess feels the support of those wishing her the best in health.

"She is a mother. Unless you’ve gone through something like this, and the mothers out there know this, all that matters is being there for your children. It’s everything you want. I hope you all send your prayers and good thoughts to Kate for a cancer free future. Xo," she concluded.

