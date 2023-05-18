San Jose Drops Out of 10 Largest Cities in US

San Jose, the Bay Area's largest city, has dropped out of the top 10 largest cities in the U.S. by population, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

San Jose long stood at the No. 10 spot with just under 1 million residents, but it is now the 12th largest city in the nation.

According to the Census Bureau, as of July 2022, the top five largest cities in the U.S. are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix. Austin, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida, moved up and pushed out San Jose, whose population stands at 971,233.

That's a 1% drop from the previous year and a more than 4% drop since April 2020, census data shows.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is ranked 17th with a population of 808,444, about a half-percent drop from the previous year before.

So, where are those people going? No surprise: Texas and Florida. Both states have lower taxes and depending on where you are looking cheaper housing.