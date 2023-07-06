San Francisco woman dies after going over waterfall at Lake Tahoe

A 25-year-old San Francisco woman died on the Fourth of July after she went over the edge of a waterfall next to Lake Tahoe, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Ishrat Binta Azim fell from lower Eagle Falls near Emerald Bay Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

Her body was later found in a pool of water near a path beneath the waterfall, according to the sheriff's office.

No foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office said.