San Diego man, 65, who appears to have died from extreme heat in Death Valley National Park ID'd

A San Diego man who appears to have died from extreme heat when he was found in his car in Death Valley earlier this month, has been identified.

Joseph Arseneault, 65, was found early morning on July 5 by a maintenance worker who spotted a car off the side of the road with two flat tires, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Arseneault's sedan had two flat tires but had not crashed, the statement said. The air conditioning did not work and the driver's window was down, suggesting it was not working when Arseneault was driving, according to the agency.

"The initial investigation suggests that heat-related illness may have caused the driver to run off the road," the park service said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Death Valley is one of the hottest places on Earth.

The hottest temperature recorded on Earth was at Furnace Creek in Death Valley in 1913, at 134 degrees, according to the World Meteorological Organization’s World Weather & Climate Extremes Archive.