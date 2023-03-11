Sammi ‘Sweetheart' Giancola Returning to MTV's Jersey Shore

Party's here!

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation more than 10 years after first saying goodbye to the MTV reality show.

"She's still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet," the official "Jersey Shore" account shared March 11 with a camera emoji. "@sammisweetheart #JSFamilyVacation."

For further confirmation, Sammi, 35, shared an Instagram Story where she appeared to be filming a confessional for an upcoming episode.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Within minutes, viewers were getting crazy, getting loud and sharing their excitement by sharing some of Sammi's most memorable lines. "Never ever find someone like meh you don't deserve someone like meh," one fan wrote in the comment section. Another follower added, "STAHHHHP."

Even co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley reacted to the news with six clapping hand emojis.

Fans first met Sammi in 2009 when she appeared on the original Jersey Shore. The show ran for six seasons before wrapping in 2012. When MTV rebooted the show with "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" in 2018, Sammi chose not to participate.

According to one of Sammi's cast members, much of the cast was working hard to bring her back to the show.

"We tried to get her back like two years ago, all of us texting her saying, ‘Come for one dinner. Why not?'" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi exclusively shared with E! News in September 2022. "And she's just always like, ‘No, I'll never do that show again.' We didn't want to push it."

When asked if Sammi's past relationship drama with former co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro could be a reason for her hesitation to participate, Nicole was unsure.

"It's been 10 years," she said. "At some point, you're both moved on. Just come have fun. Come back to the show that was our life. I mean, we're still doing it."

Sammi previously expressed how much she was enjoying a drama-free life away from camera. "I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations," she wrote on Instagram back in March 2018. "It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I've decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy."

So what made her change her mindset? Guess viewers will find out sooner rather than later.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.