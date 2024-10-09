Antelope Valley

Rock thrown through car windshield kills driver in Antelope Valley

CHP officers are asking for help in their investigation into the tragedy on Highway 138 and another similar report in the same area.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was killed Tuesday morning when someone threw a rock through her car windshield on a desert highway in the Antelope Valley two days after a similar report in the same area.

The driver was on Highway 138 near Highway 18 just after midnight when the rock was thrown through her windshield. The woman died at the scene in northern Los Angeles County.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

A passenger was unable to tell from where the rock was thrown, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers and county firefighters searched the area, but no arrests were reported.

The driver was identified only as a woman in her 20s.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"We've taken the vehicles as well as the rock for evidence," said CHP Officer Jordan Church. "We're sending all that in for processing in hopes to get any information we can."

The tragedy bears eerie similarities to another report of rock thrown at a driver two days earlier in the same area. No injuries were reported in the Sunday night case.

"Given these recurring incidents, the California Highway Patrol Southern Division Major Crimes Unit and the CHP Antelope Valley Area are actively investigating these incidents and are seeking assistance from the community," the CHP said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Las Vegas 19 mins ago

WATCH: Grand implosion of Tropicana Las Vegas clears way for A's stadium

Middle East 2 hours ago

Biden and Netanyahu hold first conversation in weeks as Israel plans Iran response

The CHP said they are aware of a third case in the area. Details about that report were not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the California Highway Patrol 323-259-3200.

This article tagged under:

Antelope Valley
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us