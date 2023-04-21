Riverside County to Host SoCal Airshow This Weekend. Here's What to Know

What to Know General admission and parking are free for all guests

Riverside is gearing up for a weekend full of family-friendly entertainment in the skies.

The Southern California March Airshow is April 22-23 at March Air Reserve Base southeast of Riverside.

The event is hosted by the U.S. Airforce Reserve, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The show will feature demonstrations from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the Patriot Jet Team, the F-18 Super Hornet and more. A full list of the performers for this weekend can be found here.

Parking and general admission to the airshow is free. VIP experience options are available for purchase, starting at $75.

Gates are set to open at 8:30 a.m. with the show slated to begin at 10 a.m. both dates.

For more information visit socalairshow.com.