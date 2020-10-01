coronavirus

READ THE MEMO: President Trump's Physician on Positive COVID-19 Test

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," Dr. Sean Conley said

President Donald Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, released a memo early Friday confirming that the president and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said the president and first lady “are both well at this time" and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.

Read the full memo below:

