Queen Mary's Room B340 — the ship's ‘most haunted' — will soon reopen

What to Know The Queen Mary in Long Beach

The historical ocean-liner has been permanently moored in Long Beach since 1967; it reopened its hotel rooms in 2023 following a multi-year closure

Room B340 has long been a favorite of ghost-seeking guests, many of whom consider it to be the ship's "most haunted room"; it reopens Friday, Sept. 13

Booking details will be shared soon, promises the Queen Mary team

ETHEREAL ENTHUSIASTS — those seekers of the supernatural, who keep an open mind about a place's unusual energies, strange cold spots, and odd apparitions — have their favorite phantom-themed locations. These spots are often located around the planet and tantalizing tales abound about the otherworldly vibes found in these storied destinations. The Queen Mary in Long Beach has frequently sailed through the minds and imaginations of those who adore ghost stories, even as the celebrated ship remains permanently moored in Long Beach, where it has been located since 1967. Though, given the ghostly nature of the stately, sea-roaming icon, perhaps "eternally moored" is more fitting.

THE QUEENLY LANDMARK... has long been rumored to be an active nexus for paranormal incidents, but few corners of the sizable ship have garnered the ghostly enthusiasm of the living like Room B340. The reimagined space debuted to modern guests on Friday the 13th in 2018 — April 13, to be specific — providing supernaturalists the chance to snooze, or stay wide awake, among those from beyond (if, of course, those from beyond choose to visit). The room shuttered in 2020, along with the rest of the ship, and closed it remained as major repair work took place around the Queen Mary. But ghost fans, be cheered and maybe a tad chilled: Room B340 will return Sept. 13, which, yes indeed, is a Friday.

BOOKING INFORMATION... will soon materialize on the Queen Mary social pages, so stay tuned. When Room B340 shimmered into re-existence in 2018, the suite included atmospheric details like a Ouija board and text on the walls detailing sightings and spirited matters. How the room has transformed, or remained close to its original "spirit," will be revealed when the first guest floats inside in just a few weeks. Not planning to stay in B340 but still interested in one of the ship's bustling "Haunted Encounters" experiences? Gho, er, go here, ghost seekers, for more information.