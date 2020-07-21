Queen and Swarm of Bees Land on Towel at NJ Beach

Beachgoers in Cape May, New Jersey, had a close encounter with a swarm of bees and their Queen.

Dean Bloemer, of Cape May, told NBC10 he first noticed several bees swarming around a man’s umbrella on Steger Beach around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He then saw an entire swarm land on a woman’s towel about 50 feet away from him.

“At that time we turned around and a woman was saying, ‘Oh my goodness, bees are landing on my towel,’” Bloemer said.

Bloemer later found out that the swarm was following the Queen Bee that had landed on the towel. Bloemer said a crowd gathered to watch though they kept their distance. About an hour later, a beekeeper arrived and was able to safely capture the Queen and most of the bees.

Bloemer said the beekeeper told him the Queen had been kicked out of her nest and her workers and scouts were searching for a new spot.

“The bees were very docile,” Bloemer said. “They’re loaded up with honey when they leave the nest.”

Bloemer advised anyone who comes across a swarm of bees to remain calm but also keep their distance.

“Stay away from it,” he said. “They will eventually leave if it’s not suitable for them. They can only stay docile for so long.”