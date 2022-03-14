Protester With ‘No War' Sign Walks Onto Russian State TV Set

A protester interrupted Russia’s main evening news broadcast Monday, holding a sign saying “No War” and telling viewers not to believe the station’s “propaganda.”
The brief protest occurred on the state-owned, widely watched Russia One channel. The independent OVD-Info human rights group said the woman had been detained and taken into custody.
Earlier this month, the Kremlin made it a crime punishable by a 15-year prison term for people to spread “fake news” and describe the Ukraine invasion as a “war.”
Several foreign news outlets removed their staff or stopped broadcasting. Local independent news organizations have shuttered or submitted to censorship.
Read the full story at NBCNews.com.
U.S. & World
This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.