Protester in Custody After Latest Climbing Stunt in Phoenix

An anti-abortion protester was taken into custody on Tuesday after scaling the former Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix.

Authorities say a call came in around 9:45 a.m. local time. Rescue crews arrived at the scene and awaited the climber at the top of the building, where he reached the roof around 10:45 a.m.

“This is a stupid, stupid move; this is so dangerous,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said after the incident, via Arizona’s Family. “You put not only yourself in danger, you put firefighters in danger; you put anyone else walking below or anybody around this incident in danger.”

Maison Des Champs, who goes by “Pro-Life Spider-Man” on social media, climbed the 40-story building. He said in a live stream that he was attempting the stunt to raise money for anti-abortion charities.

He has previously made similar climbs in New York City, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Oklahoma City, with some resulting in arrests.

The former Chase Tower is the tallest building in the state of Arizona and has been vacant since 2021. It went into foreclosure in 2018 and Chase has since moved its employees to a campus in Tempe, Ariz.