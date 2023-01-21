Procession, Funeral Scheduled for Slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy

A Riverside County deputy killed in the line of duty will be remembered Saturday at a memorial service.

Before the service, members of the public are invited to line the streets as part of a procession.

The procession for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. It will start at the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home at 24651 Washington Ave. and end at Abundant Living Family Church at 10900 Civic Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga.

The procession rout is as follows, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department:

Northbound on Washington Avenue from the mortuary parking lot

Turn right, head eastbound on Kalmia Street and merge onto northbound Interstate 15

Continue on northbound Interstate 15 to 4th Street in Rancho Cucamonga

Exit 4th Street and travel westbound to Milliken Avenue

Turn right on Milliken Avenue and proceed northbound to Arrow Route

Turn left onto Arrow Route and continue west to White Oak Avenue

Turn left on Elm Avenue into the Abundant Living Family Church

The church will then host Calhoun’s funeral service, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Refresh this page for live coverage.

The deputy was shot Jan. 13 while responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a residence the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in the unincorporated community of Lakeland Village near Lake Elsinore, the sheriff’s department said. He died later at a nearby hospital.

Another deputy shot the suspect in a gunfight. That suspect, 42-year-old Jesse Navarro, remains in critical condition at a hospital.

Calhoun, 30, had joined the department less than a year ago. He left behind a pregnant wife and two young sons.

On Friday, Calhoun’s wife posted a message on Facebook in which she remembered her late husband as “committed, loyal, sincere, genuine, kind, and gentle.”

“Your love for our babies was and remains unmatched. You were present, patient, and caring,” she wrote. “You always made sure that they knew how much you loved them. I know the love that you have shown them will sustain them through this life.”