Prince Harry's ‘His Royal Highness' title removed from royal family website

Prince Harry's references on the royal family website have been subjected to an overhaul.

After the U.K. publication Express noted on Aug. 4 that the Duke of Sussex was still referred to as "His Royal Highness" in two different areas included on his profile page, the website has officially been updated to exclude the title. Those mentions have since been replaced with his Sussex title, a name bestowed to him when he wed Meghan Markle in 2018.

The update comes more than three years after Harry and Meghan announced they would take a step back as senior members of the royal family amid their move to North America. At the time, Buckingham Palace announced the couple, who share kids Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet Diana, 2, would "not use their HRH titles" moving forward, "as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

But Harry's title hiccup on the website wasn't the only information that was seemingly outdated, according to Express, as Queen Elizabeth II—who died in September 2022—was still referred to as the current monarch.

Additionally, Express reported that King Charles and Queen Camilla, whose coronation took place earlier this year, were also referred to by their older titles: Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

In a statement shared to the publication, Buckingham Palace explained that the maintenance of the royal family's website remained a work steadily in progress.

"The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family," the Aug. 4 statement to Express read. "Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete."

Is there more drama within the royal family? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been invited to King Charles’ Trooping the Color, per multiple reports. The event is set to commemorate Charles’ birthday, and this will be the first time he’s being honored with the celebration, which honors the reigning British monarch’s big day.