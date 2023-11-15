Previously unreleased videos show Alec Baldwin firing prop gun with blanks and directing ‘Rust' crew on safety

A series of videos exclusively obtained by NBC News gives a never-before-seen glimpse of Alec Baldwin handling at least one prop gun and interacting with crew members while filming scenes for “Rust.” The footage was taken days before Baldwin’s prop gun fired a live round of ammunition on set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The five videos show Baldwin preparing for scenes, firing the guns and acting in character. In two of them, he tries to rearrange crew members after having expressed concerns about their safety. The five videos total about seven minutes of footage, and the crew was shooting for two weeks before production was shut down.

The inside look into the filming of the tragic movie comes as special prosecutors in New Mexico will convene a grand jury Thursday to consider recharging Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter. The videos are among dozens that special prosecutors requested from Rust Movie Productions LLC in the spring and didn’t receive until October, according to a source familiar with the matter. NBC News has not reviewed the rest of the videos. Prosecutors announced their intention to re-charge Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter on Oct. 17.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It isn’t clear how much of the footage prosecutors reviewed or whether they reviewed any of the five videos. NBC News asked Kari Morrissey — one of two lead special prosecutors on the case with Jason Lewis — which footage her team reviewed, whether any of the footage was involved in charging decisions and what video would be presented to the grand jury. She declined to comment, citing the pending grand jury proceedings.

For more on this story go to NBCNews.com.

A probe into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie “Rust” in New Mexico has found ammunition at the scene that investigators suspect to be “live rounds,” authorities have announced. Business Insider reporter Claire Atkinson explains why live rounds may be found on a movie set, and breaks down what questions remain to be answered about the deadly incident.