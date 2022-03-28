car theft

Porsche, Bentley, Aston Martin And More Seized in $2.3M Auto Theft Bust

The California Highway Patrol recovered more than two dozen cars that were fraudulently purchased at dealerships in Southern California.

More than $2.3 million worth of cars, including Porsche, Aston Martin, BMW and Bentley models, were recovered in a two-month investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Photos released Friday by the California Highway Patrol show more than two dozen cars at a property in the San Fernando Valley. The CHP said the cars were fraudulently purchased at unsuspecting dealership in Southern California. 

More details were not immediately available.

One person was arrested. Authorities also seized a firearm and found an indoor marijuana growing operation with more than 400 plants. 

