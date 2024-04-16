Woman attacked inside car by man armed with knife in Pasadena

Pasadena police are asking for the community's help to identify a man who was armed with a knife when he attempted to sexually assault a woman inside her car.

The attack occurred last Saturday on the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Sierra Madre Villa Avenue. The victim was parked, apparently without the car locked, according to police.

“The suspect got into her car and assaulted her with a knife,” said Sgt. Andrea Pérez, a Pasadena police spokesperson. “He made her drive to another place, where he wanted to sexually assault her, but the victim fought and the suspect ran."

Police obtained a video from a nearby business that appears to show the attacker. Despite not being very clear, authorities are confident that they will help be able to find him.