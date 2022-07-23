Driver in Custody After Pursuit From San Diego Ends in Compton

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were chasing a vehicle that led them on a pursuit through several counties Saturday night.

The pursuit was first reported in San Diego County by the Escondido Police Department.

The driver, believed to be a woman, made her way to the city of Corona where Riverside County police took over the chase.

The pursuit continued on the eastbound 91 Freeway entering Orange County, passing through Yorba Linda and Anaheim.

The driver then crossed onto the 5 Freeway, heading into Long Beach and LA County.

Once reaching LA County, the Los Angeles Sheriff's helicopter took over the chase.

The driver made it into Compton where they entered a mobile home park, driving through the narrow streets until coming to a complete stop in front of one house.

The driver calmly walked out of the vehicle and tried to go into the house when officers tackled her to the ground.

The driver was then taken into custody.