Police Arrest Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Asian Americans in San Francisco

The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening to kill Asian Americans, while a disturbing attack in New York is raising new safety concerns.

Hate crime suspect Darrell Hunter, 46, was arrested in the Tenderloin after a victim, who wants to remain anonymous, says he repeatedly threatened her at her business.

“Third day he came in leaned on the door he said he get the gun and shoot the Chinese people in here,” said the victim.

Jail records show Hunter is booked on hate crime enhancement charges.

This is one of a growing number of incidents against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

A disturbing video also came out of a man beating a 65-year-old Asian woman in New York. Witnesses are seen watching but don't help.

A painful scene for the AAPI community.

“The most painful part of that video was watching that man close the door on that woman and I hope that as a country, we don't do the same thing,” said Amanda Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Rise, a non-governmental civil rights organization.

The Biden administration is reacting, allocating nearly $50 million for AAPI survivors of violence and assault and establishing a committee dedicated to ending xenophobia against the AAPI community.

The FBI will also publicly highlight reports of anti-Asian hate crimes.

At a Tenderloin Police District Station community meeting Tuesday, the captain assured residents take hate crime reports and investigations seriously.

The victim in the district says she is relieved police arrested the suspect.

“I wish the judge or whoever is in charge right now with him take it seriously before release this guy because he is dangerous,” she said. “If not happen to me happen to someone else.”

Jail records show Hunter is currently being held without bail and is expected in court Thursday.