Photos: Enraged by Breonna Taylor Decision, Protesters Gather Nationwide

Outraged by a Kentucky grand jury's announcement that no charges will be brought against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor, protesters took to the streets Wednesday in cities across the U.S.

Along with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Taylor’s case became a major touchstone for the protests that have gripped the nation since May — drawing attention to entrenched racism and the demand for police reform. The announcement drew immediate sadness, frustration and anger from many in Louisville and beyond.

9 photos
1/9
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Demonstrators march near the White House in protest following a Kentucky grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington, DC.
2/9
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue in protest following a Kentucky grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington, DC.
3/9
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue in protest following a Kentucky grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington, DC.
4/9
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Breonna Taylor protestors gathered at the Barclays Center after no officers charged directly with Breonna Taylor’s death by Louisville court in New York City, United States on Sept. 23, 2020.
5/9
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Breonna Taylor protestors gathered at the Barclays Center after no officers charged directly with Breonna Taylor’s death by Louisville court in New York City, United States on Sept. 23, 2020.
6/9
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Breonna Taylor protestors gathered at the Barclays Center after no officers charged directly with Breonna Taylor’s death by Louisville court in New York City, United States on Sept. 23, 2020.
7/9
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A demonstrator speaks into a bullhorn during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
8/9
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Demonstrators face off with police officers during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
9/9
JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters march in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 23, 2020.

This article tagged under:

Breonna TaylorprotestsPOLICEpolice reform

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Protesters Fill Streets of Louisville Following Breonna Taylor Decision
Photos: Protesters Fill Streets of Louisville Following Breonna Taylor Decision
2020 Emmy Awards: Top Moments From the Show
2020 Emmy Awards: Top Moments From the Show
Photos: Americans Mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Photos: Americans Mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Photos: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Photos: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us