Photos: Damage at the now-closed historic Wayfarers Chapel

The National Historic Landmark and its surrounding area were closed indefinitely due to accelerated land movement.

A geologist who surveyed the area says heavy downpours in the last two years have reactivated an ancient landslide underneath the property.

According to Dan Burchett, executive director of the Wayfarers Chapel, they were able to measure over 5 inches of movement in 30 days from the end of November and the end of December.

Lloyd Wright, the son of acclaimed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the Wayfarers Chapel, which has stood on the rocky peak overlooking the Pacific Ocean since 1951.

More than 175 weddings were canceled, some of which were only a week away.