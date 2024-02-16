Photos: Damage at the now-closed historic Wayfarers Chapel

By Khallid Shabazz

The National Historic Landmark and its surrounding area were closed indefinitely due to accelerated land movement.

A geologist who surveyed the area says heavy downpours in the last two years have reactivated an ancient landslide underneath the property.

According to Dan Burchett, executive director of the Wayfarers Chapel, they were able to measure over 5 inches of movement in 30 days from the end of November and the end of December.

Lloyd Wright, the son of acclaimed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the Wayfarers Chapel, which has stood on the rocky peak overlooking the Pacific Ocean since 1951.

More than 175 weddings were canceled, some of which were only a week away.

6 photos
1/6
NBCLA
The National Historic Landmark-designated Wayfarers Chapel which sits on a hillside in Rancho Palos Verdes has closed down due to accelerated land movement by the area. (Khallid Shabazz, NBCLA)
2/6
NBCLA
3/6
NBCLA
4/6
NBCLA
The National Historic Landmark-designated Wayfarers Chapel which sits on a hillside in Rancho Palos Verdes has closed down due to accelerated land movement by the area. (Khallid Shabazz, NBCLA)
5/6
NBCLA
The National Historic Landmark-designated Wayfarers Chapel which sits on a hillside in Rancho Palos Verdes has closed down due to accelerated land movement by the area. (Khallid Shabazz, NBCLA)
6/6
NBCLA
The National Historic Landmark-designated Wayfarers Chapel which sits on a hillside in Rancho Palos Verdes has closed down due to accelerated land movement by the area. (Khallid Shabazz, NBCLA)

This article tagged under:

Wayfarers Chapel

More Photo Galleries

See photos from Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show
See photos from Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show
See all the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII in pictures
See all the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII in pictures
PHOTOS: February's storm pounds San Diego, parts of California with heavy rain
PHOTOS: February's storm pounds San Diego, parts of California with heavy rain
Photos: Storm brings fresh snow to Southern California mountains
Photos: Storm brings fresh snow to Southern California mountains
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us