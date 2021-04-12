Phantom Fixer: See the ‘Home Improvements' at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion

By Alysia Gray Painter

When hinges creak, you usually want to oil them.

And if a strange and frightening sounds echo through the halls, you might strap on your toolbelt and see if there isn't a window that needs fixing, the sort of crack that could be creating the unsettling noise.

But if you're talking about creaking hinges and frightening sounds at the Haunted Mansion inside Disneyland park? Those aren't problems, but pluses, for they add eerie atmosphere to what could be accurately billed as the world's most famous haunted house.

The Hauntiest, er, Happiest Place on Earth is set to reopen for California residents on April 30, following a year-plus closure, and the Haunted Mansion will be gently scaring returning guests from the get-go.

But what's this? The talented team behind the beloved manor have made a few very light "home improvements" during the pandemic closure, including adding a new painting and some garden sculptures (while keeping all of the iconic parts fans adore).

You can see these eeky enhancements on Youtube, if you dare, or peek at some of the phantom-approved photographs below.

