Make a Little Room for a Pet, LA Animal Services Pleads as Shelters Reach Full Capacity

Shelters across the Los Angeles area are running out of kennel space as they see large and medium dogs coming in faster than they are being adopted. LA Animal Services will also offer reduced adoption fees Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

By Destiny De La Cueva

Los Angeles animal shelters are running out of space for new animals and are asking for the public's help in adopting or fostering pets.

"We have taken measures each month to increase pet adoptions, foster homes, transfers of pets to rescue partners, and pets being returned home," said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services in a press release Tuesday, "Despite these efforts, the intake numbers continue to outpace community placements."

Shelters across the country have been experiencing issues with an increase of intake of medium to large sized dogs.

"Because more pets are coming into our shelters than getting adopted or fostered each day, our six centers are running out of available kennels for our canine companions," said LA Animal Service officials

"Due to the continued increase of animals, primarily dogs, into our six shelters, during the past several months, we are currently at the orange/extreme level," said officials.

To encourage more pet adoptions, the shelter will be offering reduced adoption fees on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, for dogs and puppies.

The shelter also received a grant from the ASPCA, which will allow them to waive fees for cats and kittens.

"We are pleading to animal-loving Angelenos to help us find homes for the pets in our shelters by fostering and adopting," said officials

Visit the departments website for more information on how to help.

