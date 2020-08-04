Eyes on the Skies: Perseid Meteor Shower and Other Skywatching Events to Look Out for This Month

NASA announced that the annual Perseid meteor shower, one of the most highly anticipated showers of the year, will peak on the morning of August 12. We've rounded up some times you might want to have your eyes on the skies this month, for the Perseids and otherwise.

Aug. 9 : Grab a pair of binoculars before dawn and look toward the south to see the Moon only 0.8° from Mars. If skies are clear, Mars will appear as a reddish point of light just to the right of the moon, and the Pleiades, Orion, Aldebaran and Venus will shine to the southeast.

Aug. 12 : The Perseid meteor shower, a beloved annual event, will peak before dawn Aug. 12. Face the north and look up and experts say the Perseids will appear to radiate from a point high in the north. Telescopes and binoculars are not recommended, as the meteors can be seen by the naked eye and will soar throughout various points in the sky.

Aug. 21-22 : Starting on Aug. 21 just before midnight, and lasting until about 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 22, stargazers can see a rare double shadow transit as the shadows cast by Jupiter's four moons cross the planet. Viewing through a telescope is recommended.

Aug. 28: Throughout the night, the moon will make a triangle with Jupiter and Saturn. The arrangement will be visible throughout the night.