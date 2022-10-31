Paul Pelosi ‘Making Steady Progress on What Will Be a Long Recovery,' House Speaker Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement late Monday following the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home:

"Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes. We are most grateful.

"Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.

“Our family thanks everyone for their kindness."

Meanwhile, the man accused in the attack faces state and federal charges that include attempted murder, attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official and retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

David DePape, 42, carried zip ties, a rope and tape when he broke into the Pelosi home early Friday morning, officials said. He reportedly went into the bedroom were Paul was sleeping when he demanded to speak to Nancy.

“This house and the speaker herself were specifically targets,” said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “This was politically motivated."

Jenkins implored the public to “watch the words that we say and to turn down the volume of our political rhetoric.”

The attack was condemned by several politicians from both parties.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins reveals the charges being filed against David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi.