Pasadena

Pasadena Whole Foods Employee Dies of COVID-19

The Pasadena location will provide counseling support to the employee's co-workers.

By City News Service

Whole Foods Sign
NBC News

An employee at a Pasadena Whole Foods has died of coronavirus-related complications, the supermarket chain confirmed Friday.

The employee, who worked at the Whole Foods located at 3751 E. Foothill Blvd., died on May 8, according to an official with the chain's corporate office.

Information about her age or if she had any underlying health conditions was not released.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 14 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Obama Criticizes Virus Response in Online Graduation Speech

President Trump 18 hours ago

Democrats Investigating Trump Firing of State Dept. Watchdog

The official told City News Service on May 6 an employee at that location had contracted the virus. It was not immediately clear if the woman who died is the same employee.

"As a community, we are mourning the loss of a beloved member of our Pasadena Foothill store team,'' said a Whole Foods Market spokesperson. "Our hearts are with her family and friends as we all grieve this terrible loss."

The Pasadena location will provide counseling support to the employee's co-workers.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

PasadenacoronavirusCovid-19WHOLE FOODS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us