Pasadena Whole Foods Employee Dies of COVID-19

An employee at a Pasadena Whole Foods has died of coronavirus-related complications, the supermarket chain confirmed Friday.

The employee, who worked at the Whole Foods located at 3751 E. Foothill Blvd., died on May 8, according to an official with the chain's corporate office.

Information about her age or if she had any underlying health conditions was not released.

The official told City News Service on May 6 an employee at that location had contracted the virus. It was not immediately clear if the woman who died is the same employee.

"As a community, we are mourning the loss of a beloved member of our Pasadena Foothill store team,'' said a Whole Foods Market spokesperson. "Our hearts are with her family and friends as we all grieve this terrible loss."

The Pasadena location will provide counseling support to the employee's co-workers.