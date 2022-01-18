Pasadena

Child is in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pasadena, Police Say

By Heather Navarro

NBCLA

A boy was in critical condition after being shot in a residential area of Pasadena, police said Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was shot while riding passenger in a vehicle around 3 p.m. in the area of Los Robles Avenue and Penn Street, Pasadena police said.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The boy was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

There was no suspect description immediately available.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 20 hours ago

How to Get Free At-Home Covid-19 Test Kits Mailed to Your Door

recall alert 2 hours ago

Ford Recalling 200K Cars to Fix Brake Lights That Don't Turn Off

Shortly after the boy was shot, another shooting was reported near Los Robles Avenue and Jackson Street, and police were investigating if the two shootings were related.

This article tagged under:

Pasadena
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us