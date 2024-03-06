Parents, rejoice! Ms. Rachel's books for littles will be coming this fall

Hold onto your pink headband because storytime is about to get musical!

Ms. Rachel, the beloved YouTube and TikTok hero to parents and children across the country, is taking her teachings to a new platform: picture books.

Ms. Rachel, otherwise known as Rachel Griffin Accurso, announced that she will be releasing her first picture book, "Ms. Rachel and the Special Surprise!: Encouraging Speech and Learning Through Play and Music" on Sept. 24. Published through Random House Children's Books and illustrated by Monique Dong, this title is the first of a series of books that transform key lessons from her YouTube channel into an engaging story.

“It is truly a privilege to be able to teach and connect with children not just through YouTube but also through books and the enduring magic of storytime,” Accurso said in a press release.

Barbara Marcus, president and publisher of Random House Books for Young Readers, added, “She has captivated the hearts of children far and wide with her original songs and stories, including my grandson, and we are thrilled to support Ms. Rachel’s new world of imagination and joy for years to come.”

Accurso unboxed the new book on Instagram today while singing, "What's in the box? What could it be? Do you want to take something out with me?"

After screaming with joy, she said, "Yay! I wrote a book! I'm so excited."

Accurso was inspired to start creating videos when her son was diagnosed with a speech delay and she couldn't find video content with real people that was slower-paced, interactive and encouraging of language development.

She used her dual master's degrees in early childhood development and music education — and her husband's Broadway experience — to create "Songs for Littles," which helps children with speech development. Her social channels now have more than 10 million followers.

But the books aren't all that's coming for Ms. Rachel fans in 2024. This fall, Accurso will launch a new line of early-learning toys to help children strengthen essential sensory, motor, cognitive, social/emotional and communication skills.

