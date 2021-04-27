Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Pandemic-Ravaged Restaurants Can Soon Tap a $29B Grant Program

The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund is run by the Small Business Administration

Pandemic-ravaged restaurants can tap a new government grant program starting Monday.

The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, run by the Small Business Administration and authorized as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden last month, will provide grants to the restaurant industry hit hard by pandemic.

Restaurant owners have had to struggle with pandemic shutdowns, an economic downturn, supply chain snarls, a slow return of customers and staff, and costs to implement new coronavirus mitigation measures and procedures.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

