reopening the bay area

Palo Alto Unified Moves Ahead With School Reopenings

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Palo Alto Unified School District on Monday moved ahead with its staggered school reopening plan.

Last month, the school board voted unanimously to start reopening elementary school campuses, and on Monday marked the first day of in-person classes since March.

The reopening plan is moving ahead despite concerns from teachers, staff and parents, about COVID-19 exposure and spread.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 11 hours ago

WATCH: Barrett's Supreme Court Hearing Opens With Focus on Health Care

Pennsylvania 3 hours ago

Wife of Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor Called Racist Slur at Grocery Store

The district is bringing back transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students first. Then two weeks later, second- and third-graders, and finally fourth- and fifth-graders in November.

Middle and high school students in Palo Alto Unified are not set to return until January.

Parents have the option of keeping their children on the distance learning program for the rest of the school year.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areaschoolsPalo Alto
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us