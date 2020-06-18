daca

‘Over the Moon!': DACA Recipients Celebrate Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, could remain in place

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Kassandra Aleman, 26, just got the news she was waiting for — and now has the green light to apply to law school.

"I'm over the moon right now!" said Aleman, a deputy training director for the Texas Democratic Party and a DACA recipient. “Just knowing that I can move forward with my life for the time being gave me the hope I haven’t felt in a very long time.”

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Programcould remain, stating that the Trump administration had failed to give an adequate justification for ending the Obama-era program that allowed teens and young adults brought to the U.S. as children — but who lack legal status — the chance to study and work without fear of deportation.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 15 hours ago

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to End Legal Protections for Young Immigrants

Juneteenth 13 hours ago

‘As Important as the Fourth of July': Juneteenth Finally Getting Overdue Recognition

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

dacaDONALD TRUMPSupreme CourtImmigration
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us